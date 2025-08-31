Ranked opponents square off to kick off the 2025 college football season when the sixth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish clash with the 10th-ranked Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Sunday night. Both teams enter the game having had to replace their starting quarterbacks from a year ago. The Fighting Irish (14-2 in 2024), who lost to Ohio State 34-23 in the national championship game, were 3-0 on the road last year. The Hurricanes (10-3 in 2024), who placed third in the ACC at 6-2, were 6-0 on their home field a season ago.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 19-8. The Fighting Irish are 3-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Miami odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. The Fighting Irish are -142 money line favorites, while the Hurricanes are +120 underdogs.

Here are several CFB odds and college football betting lines for Miami (Fla.) vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Miami (Fla.) spread Notre Dame -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Notre Dame vs. Miami (Fla.) over/under 50.5 points Notre Dame vs. Miami (Fla.) money line Notre Dame -142, Miami (Fla.) +120

Why Notre Dame can cover

Redshirt freshman C.J. Carr enters the season at quarterback for the Fighting Irish. He beat out sophomore Kenny Minchey for the job and will make his first career start against the Hurricanes. He takes over for Riley Leonard, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Carr was a consensus four-star recruit at Saline, Mich., High School. His senior year he completed 199 of 292 passes for 2,754 yards and 24 touchdowns, while rushing 59 times for 91 yards and nine touchdowns.

Junior Jeremiyah Love returns as the top running back for the Irish. In 16 games last season, he carried 163 times for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns, while catching 28 passes for 237 yards and two scores. In a 35-14 win over Virginia on Nov. 16, he rushed 16 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed eight times for 108 yards and one touchdown in a 27-17 win over Indiana in the College Football Playoff first round on Dec. 20.

Why Miami (Fla.) can cover

With Cam Ward now playing for the Tennessee Titans, former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has stepped behind center for the Hurricanes. Playing four seasons with the Bulldogs, he amassed 7,912 yards passing with 58 touchdowns and just 20 interceptions. Last season, he completed 290 of 448 passes (64.7%) for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was picked off 12 times and had a rating of 145.3. In a 44-42 eight-overtime win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 29, he completed 28 of 43 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns.

Junior Mark Fletcher Jr. returns as Miami's top running back. In 13 games in 2024, he carried 112 times for 607 yards (5.4 average) and nine touchdowns, second-most on the team. He also caught 10 passes for 106 yards, including a long of 22. In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Fletcher has carried 217 times for 1,121 yards (5.2 average) and 14 touchdowns, including a long of 50 yards.

