Notre Dame vs. Michigan odds: 2018 college football picks from Vegas legend who's 5-1 on Wolverines games

Notre Dame hosts Michigan on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in a marquee clash of historic college football programs and preseason top-15 squads. Notre Dame is a 1.5-point favorite, but the line has fluctuated dramatically in both directions as bettors and oddsmakers try to pin this one down.

The Over-Under is 46.5 points, the same as where it opened.



Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.



Roberts knows Notre Dame has won six straight home openers and the visiting team in this series has lost four in a row. Notre Dame's defense went from allowing 27.8 ppg in 2016 to just 21.5 last season. Now it has nine starters back, including leading tackler LB Te'von Coney (116 in 2017), leading interceptor CB Julian Love (3 INTs) and its top-four defensive linemen.



On offense, dual-threat QB Brandon Wimbush is back behind center after throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 TDs and six INTs, while rushing for 803 yards and 14 scores. Josh Adams ran for 1,430 yards and is gone, without a bonafide replacement. Two of the team's top three WR and its top two OL also need replacing.



Roberts also knows that after going 10-3 two straight seasons, Michigan took a step back and went 8-5. But the expectations are back up for 2018. Michigan has 17 starters returning, as well as all eight receivers who caught at least eight passes and its top rushers in Karan Higdon (994 yards, 11 TDs) and Chris Evans (685, 6).



It doesn't include a QB, but coach Jim Harbaugh brought in Shea Patterson, a transfer from Ole Miss. He has thrown for 3,139 yards in 10 career starts and gives Harbaugh the QB he has been looking for since coming to Ann Arbor four years ago. On defense, five of the team's top six tacklers are back, led by second-team All-American LB Devin Bush (100 tackles).

