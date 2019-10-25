Notre Dame vs. Michigan odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 11-2

Notre Dame and Michigan are two of the most storied programs in the history of college football, with a rivalry that dates back over 100 years to 1887. On Saturday, they'll meet for the 43rd time when Notre Dame (5-1) travels to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan (5-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Big House. The Fighting Irish are No. 8 in the AP Top 25, while the Wolverines come in at No. 19. The latest Notre Dame vs. Michigan odds list this game as a pick'em, meaning neither team is favored, and the total is 51. Before you make your Week 9 college football predictions for Saturday, be sure to see the current Michigan vs. Notre Dame picks from SportsLine handicapper Mike Tierney.

Tierney knows that Notre Dame's rushing attack has found its stride and plays complementary football with a strong defense. Notre Dame has rushed for a total of 541 yards in wins over Bowling Green and USC, with Tony Jones Jr. rushing for 278 yards on 32 carries. Jones has run for 557 yards and four touchdowns this season and is averaging 7.0 yards per carry.

Notre Dame's defense has a plus-10 turnover margin and could create pressure on a Michigan offense that has 14 giveaways already this year. Julian Okwara leads the team with five sacks and doesn't just force opposing offenses to play from behind the chains, he also looks to punch the ball out and has forced two fumbles this season.

Even so, a well-rested Irish club is far from assured from covering the Notre Dame vs. Michigan spread against a Wolverines squad that could change the trajectory of its season by taking the upper hand in this rivalry.

The Wolverines saw their road woes continue under coach Jim Harbaugh in the loss to Penn State, which essentially eliminated them from Big Ten title contention as well. But unlike their blowout loss to Wisconsin, they showed resilience and gave themselves a chance to win.

Michigan piled up 141 rushing yards and quarterback Shea Patterson was efficient, going 24-for-41 for 267 yards with one interception. The Wolverines held Penn State to just seven second-half points and finished with a nearly two-to-one edge in time of possession.

