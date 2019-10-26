Notre Dame vs. Michigan odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from proven expert who's 11-2

The Michigan Wolverines seek a signature win when they host the rival Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. Kickoff in the nationally-televised showcase from Michigan Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. With last week's loss to Penn State, the No. 19-ranked Wolverines (5-2) were essentially eliminated from the Big Ten title race and the whispers surrounding coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the program have grown louder. He can help temporarily quiet them with a win over No. 8-ranked Notre Dame (5-1). Doing so would basically end the Irish's quest for a second straight trip to the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame comes in off a bye week following a 30-27 win over USC and it won last year's meeting 24-17 in South Bend. The Irish are 1-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 50 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Michigan odds. Before locking in your Notre Dame vs. Michigan picks, make sure you see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

Tierney has considered that the bye week has helped the banged-up Irish get healthy at some key positions and they will benefit from added depth Saturday. Cornerback Shaun Crawford is set to return after missing two games because of an elbow injury suffered against Virginia. The injury-prone Crawford started the first four games and recorded 12 tackles, an interception and two pass break-ups.

The Irish are also hopeful that running back Jafar Armstrong will be able to return in a larger capacity. Armstrong entered the season as the team's top tailback after amassing 383 yards and seven touchdowns last year. The versatile sophomore has taken just one carry since suffering a groin injury in the season opener against Louisville. He will add another weapon to a balanced rushing attack that is averaging 188.5 yards per contest.

The Wolverines saw their road woes continue under coach Jim Harbaugh in the loss to Penn State, which essentially eliminated them from Big Ten title contention as well. But unlike their blowout loss to Wisconsin, they showed resilience and gave themselves a chance to win.

Michigan piled up 141 rushing yards and quarterback Shea Patterson was efficient, going 24-for-41 for 267 yards with one interception. The Wolverines held Penn State to just seven second-half points and finished with a nearly two-to-one edge in time of possession.

