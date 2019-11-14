Notre Dame vs. Navy: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Navy football game
Who's Playing
No. 16 Notre Dame (home) vs. No. 23 Navy (away)
Current Records: Notre Dame 7-2; Navy 7-1
What to Know
The Navy Midshipmen have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 2:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
A well-balanced attack led Navy over the Connecticut Huskies every single quarter on their way to victory. The Midshipmen took their game two weeks ago with ease, bagging a 56-10 victory over Connecticut. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Navy had established a 42-10 advantage.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 271 more yards than your opponent like Notre Dame did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Duke Blue Devils as they made off with a 38-7 win. QB Ian Book had a stellar game for Notre Dame as he picked up 139 yards on the ground on 12 carries and threw four passing touchdowns. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Book has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Their wins bumped the Midshipmen to 7-1 and the Fighting Irish to 7-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Midshipmen are third worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 98.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Midshipmen, the Fighting Irish come into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 171.8. So the cards are definitely stacked in Notre Dame's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Notre Dame have won three out of their last four games against Navy.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Notre Dame 44 vs. Navy 22
- Nov 18, 2017 - Notre Dame 24 vs. Navy 17
- Nov 05, 2016 - Navy 28 vs. Notre Dame 27
- Oct 10, 2015 - Notre Dame 41 vs. Navy 24
