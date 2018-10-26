Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 5-1 roll

No. 3 Notre Dame will take on Navy on Saturday at a neutral site in San Diego. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 24-point favorites and the total is at 52.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Navy odds. Notre Dame is fresh off a bye week after experiencing a scare against Pitt two weeks ago, while Navy has dropped four straight. However, records rarely seem to matter in this rivalry, so before you make any Notre Dame vs. Navy picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows Notre Dame has been favored in its past five games by an average of 14.5 points and has covered just once. And the Irish have failed to cover in all three of the games in which they were double-digit favorites this season. If Navy can control the pace like the Midshipmen prefer, Notre Dame will struggle to cover a 24-point spread.

However, this isn't the same Navy squad we're used to seeing, and a cover for the Midshipmen based on the stylistic clash is no guarantee.

Notre Dame's defense is much better against the run than in past seasons and Navy's defense isn't a match for offenses that can confidently move the ball through the air. Hawaii, for example, scored seven touchdowns against Navy. Quarterback Cole McDonald lit up the Midshipmen defense for 428 yards and six passing scores in that game.

If Navy can't find a way to slow down Ian Book and the Notre Dame aerial attack, it's going to have a hard time covering, even in front of a pro-Navy crowd in San Diego.

