The Navy Midshipmen will look to snap their five-game losing streak to the 13th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish when they open the 2023 regular season in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday. The Midshipmen, who finished in a sixth-place tie with East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference last season, haven't beaten the Fighting Irish since a 28-27 win in November 2016. Notre Dame, which finished ranked 18th in 2022 with a 9-4 record, have won the previous two meetings with Navy in Dublin. The Fighting Irish were 3-0 on neutral fields a year ago, while the Midshipmen were 0-2.

Kickoff from Aviva Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Navy averaged 327 yards per game in 2022, while Notre Dame averaged 396. The Fighting Irish are favored by 20.5 points in the latest Navy vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Navy picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Notre Dame vs. Navy spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Notre Dame vs. Navy over/under: 49 points

Notre Dame vs. Navy money line: Navy +867, Notre Dame -1559

NAVY: The Midshipmen were 7-5 ATS last season

ND: The Fighting Irish have gone over the game total in each of their last seven games

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish will be strong on offense with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman leading the way, but they may be even better on the defensive side of the ball. Among their top returners is senior linebacker Marist Liufau, who finished third on the team in tackles last year. Liufau finished with 51 tackles, including 22 solo, with a half-sack, one pass breakup and one interception. In the win over Navy, he registered eight tackles, including two solo.

Although there will be a number of new faces on offense, one constant will be junior wide receiver Jayden Thomas, among the team's top three pass catchers a year ago. Thomas finished 2022 with 25 receptions for 361 yards (14.4 average) and three touchdowns. Thomas had a dominant performance against Navy, catching three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. His longest reception in that game was 38 yards. He also caught five passes for 66 yards (13.2 average) in a 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. See which team to pick here.

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen return a number of key pieces to their defense, including junior linebacker Colin Ramos. Ramos finished second on the team in tackles last year with 79, including 34 solo. He also racked up four sacks for 26 yards with one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In the loss to Notre Dame, Ramos made an impact, making seven tackles, including three solo, and registering 1.5 sacks.

Also back is junior safety Rayuan Lane III, the team's third-leading tackler in 2022. The ball-hawk not only made 71 stops, including 43 solo, but registered one sack and broke up four passes. He also forced two fumbles and recovered a pair. Against Notre Dame, he also made his presence felt with seven tackles, including four solo, and one sack. See which team to pick here.

In fact, it says Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai will rush for 70 yards and a score, while Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman will throw for over 270 yards and two touchdowns.

