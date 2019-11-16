Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 109-75 run

The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to continue their mastery of the No. 23 Navy Midshipmen when they meet in a non-conference college football matchup on Saturday at Notre Dame, Ind. The Irish (7-2) are 11-0 at home since the start of the 2018 season, while the Midshipmen (7-1) are 2-7 on the road over the past two seasons. The game is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 78-13-1. The Fighting Irish are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Notre Dame vs. Navy picks down.

Notre Dame crushed the Midshipmen, 44-22, the last time the teams played on Oct. 27, 2018, at San Diego. The Fighting Irish piled up nearly 600 yards of offense, led by quarterback Ian Book, who completed 27 of 33 passes for 330 yards and two TDs. Notre Dame also rushed for 254 yards. The Fighting Irish, who are perfect at home, are looking for their 17th straight home victory. Their 16-game streak is the third longest at home since Notre Dame Stadium opened in 1930.

Senior wide receiver Chase Claypool is having a monster season, leading Notre Dame with 42 receptions for 651 yards (15.5 average) and five touchdowns. He has been impressive at home, catching 24 passes for 352 yards and three TDs. The past two weeks, he has 13 receptions for 215 yards and one TD, including an eight-catch, 118-yard effort against Virginia Tech.

But just because the Fighting Irish have dominated the Midshipmen through the years does not guarantee they will cover the Notre Dame vs. Navy spread on Saturday.

That's because Navy has also been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 321-145, an average of 40.1 to 18.1. The Midshipmen have had a winning record in seven of the past eight seasons and have compiled a 94-59 record in 13 years under coach Ken Niumatalolo.

Leading the way on offense for Navy is senior quarterback Malcolm Perry, who gives opposing defenses nightmares. Perry leads the Midshipmen in rushing with 1,042 yards and 16 touchdowns on 157 attempts. In Navy's last game against Connecticut, Perry carried 11 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

