Notre Dame vs. Navy score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

Notre Dame and Navy have been playing football against one another for a long time. The first meeting took place in 1927 when Knute Rockne was coaching the Irish. Notre Dame won that game 19-6, and the two schools have met every season since. As far as Navy's concerned, that might not be the best thing. It's been a series dominated by the Irish. They lead the all-time series 75-13-1, and that includes a 43-game win streak for Notre Dame that lasted from 1964 to 2006. Navy then went on a bit of a run, winning three of four meetings between 2007-10, but the Irish enter Saturday night's contest having won seven of the last eight meetings, and ND has a lot to play for in this one.

No. 3 Notre Dame enters Saturday night's game with a perfect 7-0 record and highly ranked in the AP Top 25. With a win tonight, the odds are strong that the Irish will find themselves in the top four when the College Football Playoff releases its first set of rankings on Tuesday night, an honor Navy would be thrilled to deny them with an upset win in San Diego.

