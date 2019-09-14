Notre Dame vs. New Mexico odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 18-6 run

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish put their 13-game regular-season win streak on the line when they host the New Mexico Lobos Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET from at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. It's the home opener for the seventh-ranked Irish (1-0), and they've had success in those games, winning seven straight. New Mexico (1-0) will be without head coach Bob Davie, who is battling health issues. Davie coached Notre Dame from 1997-2001. The Notre Dame vs. New Mexico odds show the Fighting Irish as 34.5-point favorites, though that's down from -36 to open. The over-under is set at 63.5 points. These teams have never faced off and it's one of the biggest games in New Mexico program history, so before you lock in any Notre Dame vs. New Mexico picks of your own, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) straight-up upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with a ton of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is up big.

Now, it has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. New Mexico. We can tell you the model is leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. That pick is only available over at SportsLine.

Notre Dame is coming off a 12-0 regular season and College Football Playoff berth, led by a defense that allowed just 19.2 ppg. Now the offense is expected to catch up in terms of production, led by second-year starting QB Ian Book, who is 10-1 as a starter. The balanced Irish compiled 193 passing yards and 230 more on the ground in a 35-17 win over Louisville. New Mexico, conversely, allowed 31 points to Sam Houston State in its lone game.

The point spread is a big one, but New Mexico has covered just three of its last 10 road games and two of its last eight against teams with a winning record.

But just because the Irish have a hot offense and are favored Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Notre Dame vs. New Mexico spread.

New Mexico poured in 39 points in an opening win against Sam Houston State, and that was with quarterback Brandt Hughes struggling to a 12-for-29 performance. Electric running back Ahmari Davis broke free for three 40-plus plays and can be a quick equalizer for the underdog Lobos.

While Notre Dame went 12-0 last year, it didn't exactly crush the competition. Six of those 12 victories were by 10 points or fewer before they were humbled 30-3 by Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Who wins New Mexico vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the New Mexico vs. Notre Dame spread you should be all over on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,500 on its top-rated college football picks.