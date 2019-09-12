Notre Dame vs. New Mexico odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 18-6 run

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish play the Georgia Bulldogs next week in a non-conference game with far-reaching implications, but first they must get by the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET in South Bend. Notre Dame (1-0) has won seven home openers in a row and 19 of their last 23, but New Mexico (1-0) brings an offense that scored 39 points and passed for 340 yards in its opener. The Fighting Irish are favored by 35 in the latest Notre Dame vs. New Mexico odds, and the Over-Under for total points scored is 63.5. But before making any Notre Dame vs. New Mexico picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Notre Dame has an offense that should light up opponents. The Irish returned seven starters from a unit that averaged 31.4 points per game last year and tallied 35 in the opening win over Louisville this year. Now, quarterback Ian Book and company face a New Mexico defense that returned just two starters from a unit that allowed 36 points per game.

Notre Dame has covered its last four against Mountain West competition and six of seven home games against teams with a winning road record. New Mexico, meanwhile, has covered the spread just three of its last 10 road games and two of its last eight overall.

But just because the Irish have a hot offense and are favored Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Notre Dame vs. New Mexico spread.

New Mexico poured in 39 points in an opening win against Sam Houston State, and that was with quarterback Brandt Hughes struggling to a 12-for-29 performance. Electric running back Ahmari Davis broke free for three 40-plus plays and can be a quick equalizer for the underdog Lobos.

While Notre Dame went 12-0 last year, it didn't exactly crush the competition. Six of those 12 victories were by 10 points or fewer before they were humbled 30-3 by Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

