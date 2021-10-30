The No. 11 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to continue their mastery over the North Carolina Tar Heels when they meet in nonconference action on Saturday night. The Tar Heels (4-3), who are third in the ACC Coastal Division at 3-3, trail first-place Pitt by 1 ½ games. The Fighting Irish (6-1), who have won two straight, are 5-0 against unranked opponents this season. Notre Dame has won 19 of the 21 previous meetings with UNC, including a 31-17 road triumph last season.

The game from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. North Carolina is averaging 471.1 yards of offense per game this season, 15th-best in the nation, while Notre Dame averages 370.0, 89th-best. The Fighting Irish are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. UNC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 62.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. Notre Dame picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 9 of the 2021 season on a 26-11 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Carolina vs. Notre Dame and just locked in its coveted picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see all of the model's CFB picks. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Notre Dame vs. UNC:

Notre Dame vs. UNC spread: Notre Dame -3.5

Notre Dame vs. UNC over-under: 62.5 points

Notre Dame vs. UNC money line: North Carolina +150, Notre Dame -175

UNC: The Tar Heels are 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 games following an ATS loss

ND: The Fighting Irish are 5-1 ATS in their last six games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game



Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish are winning because of their stout defense. Sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey is tied for third in the NCAA with eight sacks on the season, and eight different Notre Dame players have recorded an interception after senior linebacker Bo Bauer recorded his first pick of the year against USC. It marks the most players with an interception since the Fighting Irish had nine in 2014. Notre Dame is tied for fifth in the nation with 11 total picks, the most since 2018 when it had 12.

Sophomore linebacker JD Bertrand has been a beast all season and leads the Irish with 65 tackles, including 42 solo. He also has one sack for nine yards and one fumble recovery. He's had four games this season with 10 or more tackles, including a 12-tackle performance against Purdue on Sept. 18. He also had 11 stops in the season opener at Florida State and in Week 2 against Toledo.

Why North Carolina can cover

Despite that, the Fighting Irish are not a lock to cover the North Carolina vs. Notre Dame spread. That's because the Tar Heels are averaging 36 points per game over their last three games. When North Carolina is close entering the fourth quarter, there is a good chance it will finish strong. The Tar Heels have a plus-24 scoring margin in the final quarter this season, and led the nation in fourth-quarter scoring margin in 2019 and 2020 at plus-116 during that span.

Junior quarterback Sam Howell is a dual-threat on offense. He leads the team in passing and is second in rushing. Howell has completed 129-of-211 passes (61.1 percent) for 1,851 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions and a rating of 157.3. He has also carried the ball 96 times for 494 yards (5.1 average) and five scores. In the win over Miami, Fla., two weeks ago, Howell threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more.

How to make North Carolina vs. Notre Dame picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the point total, projecting 61 total points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's Notre Dame vs. North Carolina pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. UNC? And which side of the spread cashes in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina vs. Notre Dame spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past five-plus years up nearly $3,900 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.