Notre Dame vs. Northwestern score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

Notre Dame, No. 4 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and undefeated heading into November, will put its national championship hopes on the line at Northwestern in a primetime game at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. While not expected to be a totally hostile environment -- Irish fans not only travel well everywhere but are certain to show up strong here -- it's still the Wildcats' best chance to stage a season-defining win. Northwestern comes into the game on a roll after knocking off Wisconsin and taking over first place in the Big Ten West. The emergence of running back Isaiah Bowser has helped lighten the offensive load for quarterback Clayton Thorson.

Still, history doesn't bode well for a Northwestern team that's 0-5 against top-10 teams dating back to 2011 and 9-37-2 all-time against Notre Dame. The Irish have been put on upset alert by more than a few talking heads, so Saturday night is also a chance for affirmation. If Notre Dame walks into Evanston and dominates from start to finish, it will confirm the notion that this is one of the truly elite teams in college football in 2018.

