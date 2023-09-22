A big-time primetime battle features the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) squaring off against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) on Saturday. Both teams have been dominant thus far in 2023. Last week, the Buckeyes blew out Western Kentucky 63-10. On the other sideline, Notre Dame torched Central Michigan 41-17 in Week 3. Ohio State has won all five matchups between these programs in the modern era, including a 21-10 victory in Columbus last season.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 3-point favorites in Ohio State vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under for total points is 55.5. Before locking in any Notre Dame vs. Ohio State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Ohio State and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame:

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame spread: Buckeyes -3

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame over/under: 55.5 points

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame money line: Buckeyes -153, Fighting Irish +129

OSU: 10 of last 13 Ohio State games have gone Over the total

ND: 3-1 ATS this season

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame picks: See picks at SportsLine

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has some of the top playmakers in the nation. They are headlined by junior receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The Pennsylvania native runs silky smooth routes and has the ability to create separation with ease. Harrison also owns blazing speed to stretch the field. He has 14 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns thus far in 2023. In Week 2 against Youngstown State, Harrison Jr. reeled in seven catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior receiver Emeka Egbuka gives Ohio State a shifty and agile pass-catcher to compliment Harrison. Egbuka can do damage after the catch as well. The Washington native has snagged 12 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. In his last outing, Egbuka produced four grabs with 57 yards and two scores. Senior tight end Cade Stover is a safety valve for this offense. Stover has reliable hands and is an effective blocker in the run game. He's second on the team in receiving yards (188) on 10 catches. See which team to pick here.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Senior quarterback Sam Hartman is leading the charge for Notre Dame. Hartman stays poised and has the arm talent to make throws at all three levels. The Wake Forest transfer is fifth in the nation in passing yards (1,061) and first in passing touchdowns (13). In his last outing, Hartman went 16 of 26 for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior receiver Chris Tyree is a dynamic playmaker. Tyree owns the ability to cut on a dime and evade defenders in the open field. The Virginia native leads the team in receiving yards (216) with eight catches and two touchdowns. In Week 4 against Central Michigan, Tyree reeled in two passes for 88 yards, including a 76-yard-touchdown catch. Sophomore tight end Holden Staes has been a reliable target in the red zone due to his size and soft hands. Staes logged 123 receiving yards and a team-high four touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Ohio State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 56 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of almost $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.