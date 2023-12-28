No. 16 Notre Dame and No. 19 Oregon State will play for the first time since 2004 on Friday in the Sun Bowl on CBS as both teams look end 2023 on a positive note amid significant change within their programs. Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith accepted the Michigan State job, leaving receivers coach Kefense Hynson as the Beavers' interim leader for the contest before defensive coordinator Trent Bray takes over the full-time job.

With Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker accepting the Troy job, quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli is serving as the Fighting Irish's play-caller for the game. Both teams will also be starting backup quarterbacks amid the transfer of Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei and the opt-out of Notre Dame's Sam Hartman.

The quarterbacks are among a handful of key absences on both sides that will provide some young players the chance to shine. Notre Dame would finish 10-3 with a win under second-year coach Marcus Freeman, which would mark an uptick from last season's 9-4 finish in his debut campaign.

Oregon State would finish 9-4 with a victory, and taking down a storied program like the Fighting Irish would mark a nice parting shot for the Beavers, who will be left playing against Mountain West teams next teams next season amid the Pac-12's disintegration.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State: Need to know

Steve Angeli's opportunity: Angeli, a redshirt freshman, will make the first start of his career at quarterback for Notre Dame after completing 19 of 25 passes for 272 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in seven reserve appearances this season. The Fighting Irish landed former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard from the transfer portal to take over for Hartman next season, but the Sun Bowl provides Angeli a platform to make the 2024 quarterback competition interesting. Angeli was considered a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022 after leading Bergen Catholic in New Jersey to a 12-0 record and state championship in 2021.

Ben Gulbranson's return: Oregon State fans became acquainted with Gulbranson at quarterback during the 2022 season as he went 7-1 in the starting role and was named MVP of the Las Vegas Bowl. However, Gulbranson fell to third on the depth chart this season behind Uiagalelei and five-star freshman Aidan Chiles. On Friday, Gulbranson will make his return to the starting role with Uiagalelei and Chiles both transferring. Having a third-string quarterback with extensive starting experience is a luxury for the Beavers, and if Gulbranson sticks around he could compete for the starting role again in 2024.

Protecting the quarterback: With Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt and right tackle Blake Fisher both opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, protecting Angeli could be a challenge. Tosh Baker is expected to get the nod at right tackle in what will be his 36th career appearance but just his third career start. Meanwhile, the responsibility of replacing Alt will fall to freshman Charles Jagusah. Rated the No. 8 offensive tackle prospect in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Jagusah has appeared in just one game this season. Oregon State ranks tied for ninth nationally in sacks at 36. The Beavers will be without key defensive players, such as linebacker Easton Mascarenas, cornerback Jermod McCoy and safety Akili Arnold but should nonetheless be eager to test the Fighting Irish's revamped offensive line by bringing pressure.

How to watch Sun Bowl live

Date: Friday, Dec. 29 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Sun Bowl Stadium -- El Paso, Texas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Sun Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

The Fighting Irish are seeking win No. 10 and Oregon State is looking to make a final statement before it is relegated to a place outside the sport's power structure next season. Both teams are using backup quarterbacks and have interim play-callers for this game. Thus, the defenses should be licking their chops and motivated to dominate. It would be a surprise if either offense surpassed 400 yards given the personnel available. Pick: Under 41.5

