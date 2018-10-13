Notre Dame vs. Pitt: Game pick, prediction, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Notre Dame may very well be playing its way into one of the coveted College Football Playoff slots this season after racing out to a 6-0 record to start 2018. A road win at Virginia Tech may have also been the last "true road test" standing in its way, but don't sleep on games like this Saturday against Pittsburgh.

The Fighting Irish and Pitt Panthers first played back in 1909. I didn't see the game myself but judging by the 6-0 final score, it was a thrilling contest. Saturday's game between the two will be their 70th meeting, and it should feature more than six points.

The two played at Heinz Field last season with Notre Dame winning a 42-30 shootout. Notre Dame has won four of the previous five meetings and leads the all-time series 47-21-1.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Notre Dame: The Irish are 6-0 and have picked up wins over Michigan, Stanford and Virginia Tech. Because of this, people are talking the Irish up as a possible College Football Playoff contender, but in order for this to become a reality, they can't afford to slip up against the Panthers. Since naming Ian Book the starting quarterback, Notre Dame has scored an average of 46.3 points per game and has won those three games by an average of 23.7.

Pitt: It's been an inconsistent season thus far for the Panthers. Pitt enters this game with a 3-3 record, winning games against Albany, Georgia Tech and last week's contest against Syracuse. They've lost to Penn State, North Carolina and UCF. The latter two of those losses came on the road, and the Panthers are yet to win a game outside Heinz Field this season. They haven't won in South Bend since a 36-33 win in 2008.

Game prediction, picks

I don't think Pitt has a great chance of winning this game, as the 20.5-point spread suggests. Still, this feels like a classic letdown spot for the Irish after picking up another big win last week. Notre Dame will win this game, but Pitt will cover. Pick: Pitt +20.5

