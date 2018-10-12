Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh odds, line: 2018 College football picks, predictions from expert who's 7-1 on Fighting Irish, Panthers games

Pursuing their quest for a potential College Football Playoff bid, Notre Dame hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame needs to keep winning in order to make the postseason, but the Panthers have long been a persistent nemesis. With a win, the Irish will move to 7-0 before they head to a bye week, while Pitt is looking to build on perhaps its best performance of the season in a 44-37 overtime victory against Syracuse last week.

The Irish are 21-point favorites and the Over-Under for total points scored is 54 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh odds. Before you make any Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He's having another solid season in college football, hitting on 60 percent of his spread picks for SportsLine members. Moreover, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these two programs. Over the past two years, Nagel boasts an amazing record of 7-1 in against the spread picks involving either Notre Dame or Pittsburgh.

In Week 1, for example, Nagel advised SportsLine members to back Notre Dame after Michigan climbed to a three-point road favorite. The Irish dominated early and held off a rally to secure a 24-17 win, and Nagel's followers picked up another winner.

Now, Nagel has scrutinized Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing only at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Irish can't afford to have a letdown against their ACC opponent if they hope to keep their undefeated season alive and merit consideration for the four-team College Football Playoff. They just cleared a major hurdle by blowing out Stanford and Virginia Tech in consecutive weeks in what has to be considered one of the most impressive accomplishments of the 2018 college football season thus far.

Notre Dame has averaged 46.3 points over its last three contests with Ian Book leading the offense. The junior has completed 73.3 percent of his attempts for 887 yards and nine touchdowns against one interception.

But just because Notre Dame's offense is firing on all cylinders with Book under center doesn't mean it can cover a three-touchdown spread against a Pitt program that is developing a reputation as a giant-killer of sorts.

Last year, the Panthers spoiled Miami's undefeated season with a 24-14 home upset as a two-touchdown underdog. Two seasons ago, they spoiled Clemson's bid for an undefeated campaign with a 43-42 road victory as a three-touchdown 'dog.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning Over, but he has also unearthed a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who covers in Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame? And what critical x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over Saturday, all from an expert who's 7-1 in his picks involving these two teams.