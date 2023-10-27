No. 14 Notre Dame (6-2) will return from its bye week when it hosts Pittsburgh (2-5) on Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Irish have alternated between wins and losses in their last five games, beating then-No. 10 USC in blowout fashion two weeks ago. They faced four straight ranked opponents, but none of their remaining opponents are currently ranked. Pittsburgh has lost five of its last six games, including a 21-17 setback at Wake Forest last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame is favored by 20 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over/under is set at 45 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Pittsburgh-Notre Dame. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 44.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh money line: Notre Dame: -1419, Pittsburgh: +807

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh picks: See picks here

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame wrapped up its brutal four-game stretch with a 2-2 record, beating then-No. 17 Duke and then-No. 10 USC. The Fighting Irish had a much-needed bye last week, giving them more rest than Pittsburgh coming into this matchup. They are also coming off arguably their best performance of the season, crushing previously unbeaten USC in a 48-20 final two weeks ago.

Veteran quarterback Sam Hartman has thrown for 1,838 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions while rushing for two more scores. Junior running back Audric Estime has rushed for 787 yards and nine scores, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Safety Xavier Watts leads Notre Dame's defense with four interceptions, while three players have two sacks apiece.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh has struggled for most of the season, but it has started to turn things around in recent weeks. The Panthers picked up a 38-21 win over then-No. 21 Louisville before narrowly losing to Wake Forest in a 21-17 final last week. Notre Dame transfer C'Bo Flemister leads Pittsburgh with 282 rushing yards and two scores to go along with 92 receiving yards and an additional score.

Quarterback Christian Veilleux is set to make his third career start after throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns last week. The sophomore had 200 rushing yards and two scores in the win over Louisville, avoiding an interception in both starts. Pittsburgh has covered the spread at a 4-0-1 clip in its last five trips to Notre Dame. See which team to pick here.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh picks

The model has simulated Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.