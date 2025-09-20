The No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-1) in an in-state battle on Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame's College Football Playoff hopes are on thin ice following losses to then-No. 10 Miami and then-No. 16 Texas A&M to open the campaign. Purdue won its first two games of the season against overmatched opponents, but it lost to USC in a 33-17 final last week. Notre Dame has won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams, including a 66-7 win last year.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBC. Notre Dame is a 24.5-point favorite in the latest Notre Dame vs. Purdue odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. Purdue on Saturday

When: Saturday, Sept. 20

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Notre Dame vs. Purdue betting preview

Odds: Notre Dame -24.5, over/under of 51.5

Notre Dame was favored in both of its losses to open the season, which came by a combined four points. The Fighting Irish led Texas A&M at multiple points last week, including a 40-34 lead following a Jeremiyah Love touchdown run with less than three minutes remaining. They were unable to come up with a game-winning defensive stop though, as Texas A&M scored a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the game.

Purdue has covered the spread in two of its first three games, starting with a 31-0 win over Ball State as a 16-point favorite. The Boilermakers did not cover as 20-point favorites in their 34-17 win over Southern Illinois in Week 2 before covering as 20.5-point underdogs against USC in a 33-17 loss last week. They had more first downs (23) than the Trojans (22), but they were unable to overcome three turnovers.

Model's Notre Dame vs. Purdue predictions, picks

Notre Dame has an opportunity to unleash all of its frustration on a Purdue team that does not have the firepower to keep pace on Saturday. The Fighting Irish scored 40 points against Texas A&M last week, and they are facing a much weaker defense this week. Purdue turned the ball over three times against USC, which means some quick possessions could be in store for Notre Dame on Saturday. SportsLine's model has Notre Dame covering the spread in 63% of simulations, as the Fighting Irish win by more than 30 points.

