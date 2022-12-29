Two ranked opponents face off in a marquee bowl matchup as No. 19 South Carolina plays against No. 21 Notre Dame. The Gamecocks finished the season on a tear with victories over Tennessee and Clemson, both of which are top-10 teams. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 798 yards and eight touchdowns in those wins as South Carolina went 8-4.

The Fighting Irish started the season brutally slow with with back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Marshall, but won five of their last six games to build momentum heading into the postseason. Quarterback injuries made the season more complicated after opening-day starter Tyler Buchner suffered a major shoulder injury against the Thundering Herd. Primary starter Drew Pyne will not play against the Gamecocks after transferring to Arizona State.

Notre Dame and South Carolina have vied four times in program history, but never in a bowl game or at a neutral site. The Fighting Irish hold a 3-1 advantage all time, but South Carolina emerged victorious with a 36-32 victory in 1984.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina: Need to know

Strong defense: While Notre Dame had an inconsistent season, the defense played exceptionally well in coach Marcus Freeman's first year. The Fighting Irish ranked No. 23 nationally at 327 yards allowed per game. Star edge rusher Isaiah Foskey will not play in the bowl game after declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, which will allow a handful of young playmakers to enter the lineup.

Explosive options: Rattler proved in the final two games of the season that he still possesses the talent that earned him the No. 1 ranking in his quarterback recruiting class. However, receiver Antwane Wells Jr. emerged as perhaps as dangerous an option in the victories, catching 20 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in the top-10 victories late in the year.

Special teams: South Carolina has been one of the best special teams units in the country in 2022. The Gamecocks rank in the top five nationally in both kickoff and punt returns, along with No. 2 in punting and top 30 in both opponent punt and kick returns. However, Notre Dame ranks No. 1 nationally with seven punts blocked and in net field position during a strong campaign. Whichever team can create more manageable opportunities for their offense will emerge victorious.

Date: Friday, Dec. 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Gator Bowl prediction, picks

South Carolina took advantage of breaks and opportunities to beat top-10 opponents, but Notre Dame is adept at limiting mistakes and putting together effective drives. With Tyler Buchner back in the lineup, the Fighting Irish can put together lengthy drives and prevent the Gamecocks from making the game wacky. Prediction: Notre Dame -2

