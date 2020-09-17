Who's Playing

South Florida @ No. 15 Notre Dame

Current Records: South Florida 1-0; Notre Dame 1-0

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 2:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Bulls gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Citadel Bulldogs as they made off with a 27-6 victory. South Florida's WR Kelley Joiner Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame was able to grind out a solid win over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, winning 27-13. Notre Dame's RB Kyren Williams was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 112 yards on 19 carries. QB Ian Book's longest connection was to Williams for 75 yards in the second quarter.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 26-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.