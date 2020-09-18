As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were forced to give up their independent status and join a conference for the first time in school history this season. Their first outing as a member of the ACC was a successful one as they opened the 2020 season with a 27-13 victory over Duke. The seventh-ranked Fighting Irish look to make it two straight when they host the South Florida Bulls on Saturday in their only non-conference game of the campaign. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. is set for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame (1-0), which had been an independent since 1887, is in the midst of a 19-game winning streak at home. USFC (1-0), which topped The Citadel 27-6 in its season opener, was victorious at Notre Dame in the only meeting between the programs in 2011. The Fighting Irish are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. South Florida odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before locking in any South Florida vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

Notre Dame vs. South Florida spread: Fighting Irish -25.5

Notre Dame vs. South Florida over-under: 48 points

Notre Dame vs. South Florida money line: Fighting Irish -2400, Bulls +1200

ND: The Fighting Irish are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as the favorite

USF: The Bulls are 5-1 ATS in their last six contests against ACC teams

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish may have a star in the making in Kyren Williams, who had a stellar performance against Duke last week. In his first career start, the sophomore rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns while making a pair of catches for 93 yards. Williams is the first Notre Dame player to record 90 yards both rushing and receiving in a game since at least 1996.

Williams' effort helped the Fighting Irish finish with a 441-334 advantage over the Blue Devils in total yards. Quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and a score. Notre Dame will look to get off to a better start against the Bulls as it was outgained 151-13 by Duke in the first quarter last Saturday. The Fighting Irish were strong against the run in their season opener, limiting the Blue Devils to 75 yards on the ground.

Why South Florida can cover

The Bulls, who reside in the American Athletic Conference, received some solid performances on both sides of the ball to help make Jeff Scott's head-coaching debut a success. The former co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Clemson watched his ground game amass 302 yards and was able to get a look at three different quarterbacks while his defense created three turnovers. Kelley Joiner led South Florida's rushing attack with 87 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries.

Fellow sophomore Johnny Ford gained 71 yards on nine rushes while senior signal-caller Noah Johnson ran seven times for 49 yards and a score. Johnson made only four pass attempts, completing three for 24 yards, and sophomore Jordan McCloud was 11-of-16 for 68 yards and a TD while freshman Katravis Marsh was 4-of-5 for 10 yards. Junior linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. was a force for the Bulls in their opener with 10 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

