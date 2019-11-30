Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds, spread: 2019 Rivalry Week picks, predictions from advanced simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Stanford vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 times.
The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look for their second straight win over the Stanford Cardinal when they meet on Saturday with the Legends Trophy on the line. The Fighting Irish (9-2) have won four straight games, with the last three victories all coming by at least 31 points, while Stanford (4-7) has dropped three straight and four of its last five. The game is slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET from Stanford Stadium. The Fighting Irish are favored by 17 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds, up three points from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Notre Dame vs. Stanford picks down.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.
Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Stanford. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Notre Dame vs. Stanford:
- Notre Dame vs. Stanford spread: Notre Dame -17
- Notre Dame vs. Stanford over-under: 45.5 points
- Notre Dame vs. Stanford money line: Notre Dame -876, Stanford +564
- ND: Averaging 36.4 points per game
- STAN: Won three of the past four meetings with the Fighting Irish
The Fighting Irish have the upper hand in the series, winning 19 of 32 matchups with the Cardinal since first meeting in the 1925 Rose Bowl game. The teams have played every year since 1997 and 29 times since 1988. Notre Dame posted a 38-17 victory in last year's game at South Bend, Ind. The Fighting Irish are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven road games against a team with a non-winning home record.
Senior wide receiver Chase Claypool continues to torch opposing defenses and leads Notre Dame in receiving with 56 receptions for 828 yards (14.8 average) and 10 touchdowns. In the past three games, Claypool has six touchdowns, including a seven-catch, 117-yard, four-touchdown performance against Navy two weeks ago.
But just because the Fighting Irish have had more success than the Cardinal this season does not guarantee they will cover the Stanford vs. Notre Dame spread on Saturday.
That's because Stanford has compiled an 86-33 record under ninth-year coach David Shaw. It is 17-0 at home under Shaw in non-conference games. The Cardinal will take the field for the final time this decade after posting 98 wins, tied for the eighth-most in college football.
Offensively, the Cardinal are led by senior running back Cameron Scarlett, who has carried 188 times for 797 yards and six touchdowns. Scarlett's best game this season was against Washington on Oct. 5 when he carried a season-high 33 times for 151 yards (4.6 average) and one touchdown.
So who wins Stanford vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Stanford vs. Notre Dame spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.
