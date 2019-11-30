Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds, spread: 2019 Rivalry Week picks, predictions from advanced simulation

The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look for their second straight win over the Stanford Cardinal when they meet on Saturday with the Legends Trophy on the line. The Fighting Irish (9-2) have won four straight games, with the last three victories all coming by at least 31 points, while Stanford (4-7) has dropped three straight and four of its last five. The game is slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET from Stanford Stadium. The Fighting Irish are favored by 17 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds, up three points from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Notre Dame vs. Stanford picks down.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford spread: Notre Dame -17

Notre Dame vs. Stanford over-under: 45.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Stanford money line: Notre Dame -876, Stanford +564

ND: Averaging 36.4 points per game

STAN: Won three of the past four meetings with the Fighting Irish

The Fighting Irish have the upper hand in the series, winning 19 of 32 matchups with the Cardinal since first meeting in the 1925 Rose Bowl game. The teams have played every year since 1997 and 29 times since 1988. Notre Dame posted a 38-17 victory in last year's game at South Bend, Ind. The Fighting Irish are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven road games against a team with a non-winning home record.

Senior wide receiver Chase Claypool continues to torch opposing defenses and leads Notre Dame in receiving with 56 receptions for 828 yards (14.8 average) and 10 touchdowns. In the past three games, Claypool has six touchdowns, including a seven-catch, 117-yard, four-touchdown performance against Navy two weeks ago.

But just because the Fighting Irish have had more success than the Cardinal this season does not guarantee they will cover the Stanford vs. Notre Dame spread on Saturday.

That's because Stanford has compiled an 86-33 record under ninth-year coach David Shaw. It is 17-0 at home under Shaw in non-conference games. The Cardinal will take the field for the final time this decade after posting 98 wins, tied for the eighth-most in college football.

Offensively, the Cardinal are led by senior running back Cameron Scarlett, who has carried 188 times for 797 yards and six touchdowns. Scarlett's best game this season was against Washington on Oct. 5 when he carried a season-high 33 times for 151 yards (4.6 average) and one touchdown.

