Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds, spread: 2019 Rivalry Week picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Stanford Cardinal will look to regain possession of the Legends Trophy when they host the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. The Cardinal (4-7), who are sixth in the Pac-12 North Division, are 3-3 at home this season. The Fighting Irish (9-2), who have lost five straight in the series in games played at Stanford, are 2-2 on the road. Kickoff from Stanford Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford spread: Notre Dame -16.5

Notre Dame vs. Stanford over-under: 46.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Stanford money line: Notre Dame -876, Stanford +564

ND: Averaging 36.4 points per game

STAN: Won three of the past four meetings with the Fighting Irish

The model knows Notre Dame has won four in a row and clinched a winning record for the third straight season and ninth in 10 years. The Fighting Irish have qualified for their 14th bowl since the 2000 season. Under coach Brian Kelly, Notre Dame has compiled a 90-37 record, including 4-4 in bowl games, in his 10-year tenure.

Senior quarterback Ian Book is at the heart of Notre Dame's offense, leading the team in passing and coming in second in rushing. Book has completed 203-of-341 passes for 2,532 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed 97 times for 487 yards and four touchdowns. In the last three games, Book has thrown for 12 touchdowns.

But just because the Fighting Irish have had more success than the Cardinal this season does not guarantee they will cover the Stanford vs. Notre Dame spread on Saturday.

That's because Stanford has compiled an 86-33 record under ninth-year coach David Shaw. It is 17-0 at home under Shaw in non-conference games. The Cardinal will take the field for the final time this decade after posting 98 wins, tied for the eighth-most in college football.

Offensively, the Cardinal are led by senior running back Cameron Scarlett, who has carried 188 times for 797 yards and six touchdowns. Scarlett's best game this season was against Washington on Oct. 5 when he carried a season-high 33 times for 151 yards (4.6 average) and one touchdown.

