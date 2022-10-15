Notre Dame (3-2) hosts Stanford (1-4) in a non-conference bout on Saturday evening. These teams have been playing like complete opposites. Notre Dame started the season off 0-2 but has reeled off three straight wins. Stanford is in the midst of a four-game skid. The Irish are 3-2 against the spread when playing FBS competition, while Stanford is just 1-3 ATS.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Stanford odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 53.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford spread: Fighting Irish -16.5

Notre Dame vs. Stanford over/under: 53 points

Notre Dame vs. Stanford money line: Notre Dame -800, Stanford +550



STAN: Over is 4-0 last four Stanford games overall



ND: Fighting Irish are 4-0 ATS in their last four games in October

Why Notre Dame can cover

Sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne has stepped up and taken control of this offense since he was thrust into the starting lineup. Pyne has provided this group with poise and command. The Connecticut native has a solid arm with good accuracy. He's thrown for 721 yards with nine passing touchdowns. Pyne has thrown for 250-plus yards with three passing touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Tight end Michael Mayer is a fantastic weapon for Notre Dame. Mayer has good quickness off the line with stellar hands. He owns the route-running skills to separate from defenders while being physical enough to open holes in the run game. Mayer is leading the squad in receptions (33), receiving yards (351) and touchdowns (5). In his last contest, he racked up a season-high 11 catches for 118 yards and two scores.

Why Stanford can cover

Junior quarterback Tanner McKee leads the Stanford offense, and he has great footwork with a strong throwing arm. He is able to fit the football into tight windows with good velocity on his passes. The California native is completing 63% of his throws for 1,249 yards and 10 passing touchdowns. In his last outing, he went 20 of 33 for 269 yards and two scores.

Junior running back Casey Filkins is a hard and tough ball carrier. Filkins doesn't usually go down on the first hit due to his superb balance, and he is sixth in the Pac-12 in rushing yards (339) with three touchdowns. The Oregon native can also be an effective receiver coming out of the backfield as Filkins has recorded 12 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown.

