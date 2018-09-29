Notre Dame vs. Stanford score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

No. 8 Notre Dame's offense seemed to find the cure to its struggles last week when it inserted Ian Book at quarterback over Brandon Wimbush, but were the results due to the change, or was it because the Irish went up against a Wake Forest defense that's been leaking points all season long? We'll get a much better indication of which answer is correct when the Irish welcome No. 7 Stanford to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night.

It's a huge game for the Irish, who enter the contest at 4-0. Not just because it's a game against a rival but because this could be Notre Dame's last chance to impress the College Football Playoff. As things stand at the moment, Stanford might be the last ranked team the Irish play all season. A win in this game could go a long way toward helping Notre Dame achieve its goal of reaching the playoff, should it win out. Something nobody should ever assume. As for Stanford, it is in a similar position but with a better resume. The Cardinal are 4-0 with wins over USC and Oregon and still have Saturday night's game with Notre Dame as well as a date with Washington and a possible Pac-12 title game to play at the end of the season.

