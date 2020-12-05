Who's Playing

Syracuse @ No. 2 Notre Dame

Current Records: Syracuse 1-9; Notre Dame 9-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are heading back home. Notre Dame and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It was all tied up 17-17 at the half for Notre Dame and the North Carolina Tar Heels last week, but Notre Dame stepped up in the second half for a 31-17 win. Notre Dame's RB Kyren Williams was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 124 yards on 23 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against the Boston College Eagles three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse came up short against the NC State Wolfpack last week, falling 36-29. RB Sean Tucker had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 18 yards on 16 carries.

The 'Cuse defensive unit accumulated six sacks. Leading the way was LB Marlowe Wax and his two sacks. Wax now has three sacks through ten games.

The Fighting Irish are the favorite in this one, with an expected 33.5-point (!) margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Notre Dame's victory brought them up to 9-0 while the Orange's defeat pulled them down to 1-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame ranks third in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 27 on the season. Less enviably, 'Cuse is stumbling into the game with the third fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 250.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 33.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Notre Dame have won both of the games they've played against Syracuse in the last six years.