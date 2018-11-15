Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds, line: Shamrock Series picks, predictions from model on 23-10 run

The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face No. 12 Syracuse on Saturday in the 2018 Shamrock Series. Notre Dame originally opened as a 9.5-point favorite, but that line has since moved to 10.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen a field goal after opening at 62.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds. Saturday's top-12 showdown will take place at Yankee Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET, and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is expected to start after missing last week's game against Florida State. Before you make any Notre Dame vs. Syracuse picks for the Shamrock Series, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Irish are at their best with Book under center, but there might have been some benefit to spending last week without him. After struggling to run the ball against Pittsburgh and Northwestern, the Irish recommitted to a power running attack with Brandon Wimbush in the lineup and were able to rack up 365 yards rushing against Florida State.

Dexter Williams led the way with 202 yards and two scores, and if that carries over against a Syracuse run defense that has been susceptible, it could help the Irish cover the nearly double-digit spread. In back-to-back losses to Clemson and Pitt earlier this season, Syracuse allowed an average of 279 rushing yards.

But just because Notre Dame's explosive offense seems to be clicking on all cylinders doesn't mean it can cover at Yankee Stadium.

Being a double-digit underdog is a position the Orange have grown accustomed to over the past few seasons. However, the Orange have covered the spread in five straight games as a double-digit underdog, including an outright upset of Clemson last season and a near-defeat of the Tigers again this year as a 23.5 and 24.5-point underdog.

Dino Babers has turned this program around with an aggressive offensive philosophy. Quarterback Eric Dungey has accounted for 2,883 yards of total offense and 26 touchdowns this season and Notre Dame's defense will have to be incredibly disciplined to slow the Orange down enough to cover.

