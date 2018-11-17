Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds, line: Shamrock Series picks, predictions from proven model on 23-10 run
If everything breaks right for Notre Dame, it is just two victories away from securing a spot in the 2019 College Football Playoffs. However, the Irish gets one of their biggest tests of the season on Saturday when they go to New York to take on No. 12 Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in a Shamrock Series matchup. The third-ranked Irish are 10.5-point favorites with the total set at 64 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds, and a win over a ranked opponent should pad their resume as a number of one-loss teams that have played tougher schedules are closing in. However, before you make any Notre Dame vs. Syracuse picks, you'll want to check out the projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.
The model was also red-hot on its top-rated picks last week. It nailed Ohio State (-3.5) over Michigan State in a game where the Buckeyes covered with plenty of room to spare in a 26-6 rout. Picks like that helped it go an impressive 23-10 overall on all top-rated plays, and anyone who followed it finished way, way up.
Now, the model has simulated every possible play for Notre Dame vs. Syracuse 10,000 times. The results are in, and while we can tell you the model is leaning over, it has locked in an against-the-spread pick that's hitting more than 65 percent of the time. You can only see it at SportsLine.
One big advantage that Notre Dame will have on Saturday will be the return of starting quarterback Ian Book. The Irish fared well without him against Florida State, but the Seminoles are in a different class than Syracuse this season, and the Notre Dame offense is at its best with Book under center. He won the job from incumbent starter Brandon Wimbush before the Wake Forest game and the Irish have averaged well over 400 yards of total offense and close to 40 points per game with him under center.
Without Book, Notre Dame has averaged only 28 points per game. With a more polished passer in the lineup, it gives the Irish greater balance and should allow them to move the ball more effectively against a Syracuse defense that is still allowing more than 430 yards per game.
But just because Notre Dame's explosive offense has Book back under center, doesn't mean it can cover at Yankee Stadium.
Being a double-digit underdog is a position the Orange have grown accustomed to over the past few seasons. However, the Orange have covered the spread in five straight games as a double-digit underdog, including an outright upset of Clemson last season and a near-defeat of the Tigers again this year as a 23.5 and 24.5-point underdog.
Dino Babers has turned this program around with an aggressive offensive philosophy. Quarterback Eric Dungey has accounted for 2,883 yards of total offense and 26 touchdowns this season and Notre Dame's defense will have to be incredibly disciplined to slow the Orange down enough to cover.
So which side of the Notre Dame vs. Syracuse spread hits in over 65 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the incredible computer model that's up more than $4,200 over the past three years.
-
