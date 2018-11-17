Notre Dame vs. Syracuse score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 3 Notre Dame defends its perfect season against No. 12 Syracuse
The College Football Playoff track for No. 3 Notre Dame is simple: beat No. 12 Syracuse, win next week at unranked USC and then relax championship weekend while you wait for the CFP Selection Committee to call your name. But that "kick your feet up" weekend is going to be a lot more stressful if the Irish don't care of business on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.
It helps Notre Dame's chances that starting quarterback Ian Book is returning to the lineup. Book, who is on pace to set school records in terms of accuracy, suffered an upper body injury two weeks ago and missed last week's win against Florida State. But even without Book, Notre Dame was able to flex its offensive muscles. Still, Syracuse provides a much different challenge, and facing the Orange in the unfamiliar territory of Yankee Stadium may end up being the toughest test of the season for Brian Kelly's squad. The Orange have a tenacious defensive front that ranks No. 10 nationally in sacks per game. Plus, QB Eric Dungey is a never-quit gamer that has Dino Babers' offense humming here in the late part of the year.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Notre Dame vs. Syracuse live on NBC and fuboTV (Try for free). If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
