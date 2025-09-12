The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies face the eighth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a key non-conference matchup on Saturday night. Texas A&M defeated Utah State 44-22 last Saturday, while Notre Dame was beaten by Miami 27-24 on Aug. 31. The Aggies (2-0), who tied for fourth in the SEC at 5-3 and were 8-5 overall, were 2-2 on the road in 2024. The Fighting Irish (0-1), who were 14-2 overall and played for the national championship, were 6-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 4-2, including a 23-13 win last season. The Fighting Irish are 7-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5 via SportsLine consensus.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame over/under 49.5 points Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame money line Texas A&M +218, Notre Dame -270

Why Notre Dame can cover

Redshirt freshman C.J. Carr has taken over as quarterback for the Fighting Irish. Although he first saw action in an Irish uniform in a big win over Purdue in 2024, he made his first start against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Aug. 31. In that game, he completed 19 of 30 passes (63.3%) for 221 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also carried 11 times for 16 yards and a score.

His top target in the loss to the Hurricanes was senior tight end Eli Raridon. In that game, he caught five passes for 97 yards (19.4 average). In three seasons at Notre Dame, has 21 receptions for 238 yards (11.3 average) and three touchdowns. He had 11 receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies' offense is led by sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed. He has played parts of three seasons with Texas A&M. In the win over Utah State in Week 2, he completed 19 of 28 passes (67.9%) for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He was 22 of 34 for 289 yards with four touchdowns in the 42-24 season-opening win over UT-San Antonio on Aug. 30. In parts of three seasons with the Aggies, he has thrown for 2,747 yards and 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions, while rushing 147 times for 697 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sophomore Mario Craver, a transfer from Mississippi State, is the Aggies' top receiver so far. In two games, he has 13 receptions for 236 yards (18.2 average) and six touchdowns. In the season-opening win, he caught eight passes for 122 yards (15.3 average) and two touchdowns. At Mississippi State last year, he finished with 17 receptions for 368 yards (21.6 average) and three touchdowns.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 53 combined points.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.