The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will try to bounce back from their third loss of the season when they face the UNLV Rebels on Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 16-14 loss to Stanford last week, despite being a 16.5-point favorite in that game. UNLV is coming off consecutive blowout losses to San Jose State and Air Force, scoring a combined 14 points in those contests.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are favored by 27.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. UNLV odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 47. Before entering any UNLV vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Notre Dame vs. UNLV spread: Notre Dame -27.5

Notre Dame vs. UNLV over/under: 47 points

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has unfortunately grown accustomed to bouncing back from disappointing performances this season. The Fighting Irish lost to Marshall in Week 2, but they responded with wins over California, North Carolina and then-No. 16 BYU. They are playing their third straight home game on Saturday afternoon, making this a strong scheduling spot.

UNLV has looked terrible in its last two games, getting blown out by San Jose State and Air Force. The Rebels gave up 82 combined points in those contests while scoring just 14 points of their own. Notre Dame is 17-3 in its last 20 home games and has covered the spread in 10 of its last 14 contests.

Why UNLV can cover

Notre Dame cannot be trusted this season, as it has now lost two games as a heavy favorite. The Fighting Irish were 20.5-point favorites against Marshall and were 16.5-point favorites against Stanford, but they came up short in both of those contests. Their offense has been held under 30 points in five of their six games this season, including a 14-point effort against Stanford last week.

UNLV's offense struggled in its last two games, but it scored 30-plus points in four of its first five outings. In addition, the Rebels have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games played on a Saturday.

