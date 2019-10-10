Notre Dame vs. USC: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

No. 9 Notre Dame (home) vs. USC (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 4-1-0; USC 3-2-0

What to Know

USC fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. The Trojans have some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

USC and Washington couldn't quite live up to the 59.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. USC took a 28-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington. QB Matt Fink had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions with only 5.09 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame kept a clean sheet against Bowling Green last week. Notre Dame claimed a resounding 52 to nothing win over Bowling Green. With the Fighting Irish ahead 35 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.

Notre Dame's victory lifted them to 4-1 while USC's loss dropped them down to 3-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Fighting Irish enter the contest having picked the ball off six times, good for 16th in the the nation. Less enviably, the Trojans are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 9 on the season. So the USC squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 11-point favorite against the Trojans.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

Notre Dame have won three out of their last four games against USC.