Notre Dame vs. USC odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from simulation on 68-42 run

The Fighting Irish are looking to to keep rolling at home and stay in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff when No. 9 Notre Dame hosts its longtime rival, the Southern Cal Trojans on Saturday. The Irish have won 14 consecutive games on their turf and have beaten the Trojans in their past two meetings. Quarterback Ian Book and a potent running game give the big-play defense more than enough points to work with. The Trojans have combined some big wins with confounding losses and fell to No. 17 Washington before a bye week. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. USC odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5.

The model has considered that the Irish are coming off their first shutout since 2014 after routing Bowling Green 52-0 last week. They have forced 14 turnovers in five games, recovering eight fumbles and intercepting six passes, two each from safeties Kyle Hamilton and Jalen Elliott. The freshman Hamilton returned one of his 34 yards for a touchdown in his first game at Notre Dame Stadium. The defensive ends also have been getting after quarterbacks, with Julian Okwara posting three of the team's 14 sacks and Khalid Kareem adding two. The home team is 6-0 against the spread in the last six meetings, and the Irish are 4-0 ATS in their past four non-conference games.

Book threw a career-high five touchdown passes in a little more than two quarters last week, and he has 1,254 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Tony Jones Jr. had his third 100-yard game last week to run his total to 381. The Irish also expect original starting running back Jafar Armstrong to contribute Saturday after dealing with a groin injury. He ran for 383 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing three games last season. Notre Dame is perfect in the red zone this season, going 20-for-20 with 17 touchdowns.

But just because Notre Dame gets the job done on both sides of the ball doesn't mean the Irish will cover the Notre Dame vs. USC spread on Saturday.

That's because the Trojans will start freshman Kedon Slovis at quarterback after he missed time with a concussion. He has completed 77.9 percent of his throws and has 732 yards and five touchdowns in four games. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-20 win against then-No. 23 Stanford. He will be bolstered by receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (31-501), and Tyler Vaughns (31-414).

Southern Cal has a young defense, but it has largely been effective, limiting teams to 411 yards and 24.8 points per game. It is strong up front, with John Houston (45 tackles) and Palaie Gaoteote IV (41) anchoring the linebacking corps. Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu anchor the middle of the line, and Drake Jackson has three sacks coming off the end.

So who wins USC vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 60 percent of the time?