The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) look to solidify their College Football Playoff status as they visit the USC Trojans (6-5, 4-5) on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Fighting Irish have won nine straight and are on pace to earn a CFP bid, although they are about to face their toughest opponent since Texas A&M in Week 1. Meanwhile, USC's first year in the Big Ten has been tough but they have seen improvement over the last two games with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava under center.

Kickoff from United Airlines Field at the LA Memorial Coliseum is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. USC odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any USC vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

USC vs. Notre Dame spread: ND -7.5

USC vs. Notre Dame over/under: 52.5 points

USC vs. Notre Dame money line: ND -284, USC +230

Why USC can cover

Despite getting their first Big Ten campaign off to a rough start, the Trojans enter Saturday's game above .500 and with a 4-1 home record. They are also 7-4-0 ATS this season and have covered in three of their last four games, two of which were played in Southern California.

Maiava has been a bright spot for USC over back-to-back low-scoring wins where he has collectively thrown for four touchdowns. In USC's last home game, he threw for 259 yards with three TDs and one interception in a 28-20 win against Nebraska. Maiava will be going up against a superior Notre Dame passing defense, although the Fighting Irish don't have cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hip) for the rest of the season.

Why Notre Dame can cover

In addition to having 10 wins on the season, Notre Dame is 9-1-0 ATS in 2024 in addition to averaging a 32.6-point margin of victory over the course of the campaign. The Fighting Irish also just handed Army its first loss of the season, covering a 14-point spread with a 49-14 victory.

All eyes will be on quarterback Riley Leonard to continue rolling after he averaged 11.4 yards per pass with a 76.9% completion rate against Army. He has a 126.3 passer rating in away games this season and is about to face a USC passing defense that is allowing 235.6 yards in the air per game.

