Notre Dame vs. USC odds, line: Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh picks, predictions from model on 30-12 roll

Likely needing just one more win to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, No. 3 Notre Dame will travel to USC on Saturday in the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh. The Irish are 11-point favorites for the 8 p.m. ET kickoff and the total is 54 in the latest Notre Dame vs. USC odds. With the Trojans struggling to a 5-6 record this season, this game doesn't have the major national implications for both sides that it once did. However, USC would love nothing better than to salvage a bowl appearance and spoil Notre Dame's college football championship dreams at the same time.

The model knows Notre Dame is coming off its most dominant victory of the year after trouncing No. 12 Syracuse 36-3 at Yankee Stadium. That big win over a surprising Syracuse team, coupled with victories over Northwestern and Pitt teams that will play for conference championships, have helped pad a résumé that looked like it might be lacking back in mid-October.

In all three of those wins, Notre Dame's defense has been stout, allowing fewer than 250 total yards and 4.0 yards per play. Against a USC offense that has averaged nearly 414 yards and 29 points, it'll be critical for Notre Dame's defense to show up again.

However, statistical advantages in just about every phase of the game won't necessarily translate to a cover for Notre Dame.

That's because the Irish have struggled to cover on the road this season, with a 2-3-1 record against the spread. And they've had difficulties at USC, with a 2-6 record against the spread in their past eight games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

In its past two true road games, Notre Dame has flirted perilously with the number. Against Northwestern, the Irish pushed as 10-point favorites. As 22.5-point favorites against Navy, they failed to cover with a final of 44-22. And Notre Dame actually ran out to leads in both of those games, so the sooner the Irish feel like they can take the foot off the gas, the more dangerous it might be for their backers.

