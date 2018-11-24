Notre Dame vs. USC odds, line: Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh picks, predictions from proven model on 30-12 roll

The Notre Dame vs. USC rivalry has produced several of the greatest games in the history of college football and just about every time the game has major national implications, it seems like it delivers. So even though USC is 5-6 this season and are 11-point underdogs in the latest Notre Dame vs. USC odds, don't be surprised if things get wild in the Coliseum on Saturday night. The No. 3 Irish need to win the famed Jeweled Shillelagh to finish an undefeated regular season and likely secure their spot in the College Football Playoff. So before you make your Notre Dame vs. USC picks, be sure to check out the projections from the advanced computer model from SportsLine.

If there were any doubts that Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was still feeling the effects of a rib injury that forced him to miss the Florida State game, Book erased them with a strong performance against the Orange last week. Book hit on 23 of 37 pass attempts for 292 yards and two touchdowns in the 36-3 win at Yankee Stadium.

And while Brandon Wimbush did well to keep the offense moving in his absence, the balance that's present in the Notre Dame offense when Book is healthy helps takes things to another level. That balance will be key again against USC, who has given up at least 300 yards passing on three occasions and given up at least 200 yards rushing four times.

However, statistical advantages in just about every phase of the game won't necessarily translate to a cover for Notre Dame.

That's because the Irish have struggled to cover on the road this season, with a 2-3-1 record against the spread. And they've had difficulties at USC, with a 2-6 record against the spread in their past eight games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

In its past two true road games, Notre Dame has flirted perilously with the number. Against Northwestern, the Irish pushed as 10-point favorites. As 22.5-point favorites against Navy, they failed to cover with a final of 44-22. And Notre Dame actually ran out to leads in both of those games, so the sooner the Irish feel like they can take the foot off the gas, the more dangerous it might be for their backers.

