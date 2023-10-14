One of college football's most storied rivalries will be rekindled on Saturday when the No. 10 USC Trojans and No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish collide at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The Trojans and Fighting Irish will be meeting for the 94th time. The game will mark the 35th time that both teams are ranked in the Top 25. This season USC (6-0, 4-0 in Pac-12) is in a dogfight in a loaded Pac-12 that still has three undefeated teams. Meanwhile, Notre Dame (5-2) is looking to bounce back after two losses in its last three games.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 3-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. USC odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5. Before making any USC vs. Notre Dame picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. USC and identified its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for USC vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. USC spread: Fighting Irish -3

Notre Dame vs. USC over/under: 60.5 points

Notre Dame vs. USC money line: Fighting Irish -143, Trojans +120

ND: Irish rank third in the country in passing yards allowed per game (146.6)

USC: QB Caleb Williams leads the nation in passing efficiency (206.4)

Notre Dame vs. USC: See picks at SportsLine

Notre Dame vs. USC live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish have an irrepressible attack man in defensive lineman Howard Cross III. A fifth-year senior who already has played 45 games at Notre Dame, the 6-foot, 288-pound Cross leads all FBS defensive linemen in tackles this season with 35. Two weeks ago at No. 17 Duke, he turned in a dominant performance, making a team-high 13 tackles while forcing two fumbles, including the game-clinching fumble with 27 seconds remaining. The effort earned him Defensive Player of the Week honors from Walter Camp, the Bednarik Award and the Senior Bowl.

In addition, Audric Estime is a running force for the Fighting Irish. The 5-foot-11 junior from Nyack, N.Y., ranks 16th in the country in rushing yards per game (98.9) and 18th in the nation in rushing yards per carry (6.59). On Saturday he has a plus matchup against a USC defense that ranks 90th in the country against the run (157.0 yards per game). See which team to pick here.

Why USC can cover

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is building a strong case to win a second consecutive Heisman. The overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft, Williams leads the country in passing efficiency (206.4), passing touchdowns (22) and points responsible for (172). He also ranks second in yards per pass attempt (10.98).

In addition, the defense should get a lift with the expected return of starting cornerback Domani Jackson. A five-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Santa Ana, Calif., Jackson missed last week's win over Arizona. But coach Lincoln Riley said he expects Jackson to play on Saturday, which would help bolster a unit that allowed 303 passing yards last week. See which team to pick here.

How to make Notre Dame vs. USC picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, predicting a combined 65 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins USC vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.