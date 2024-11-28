No. 5 Notre Dame will travel to Southern California on Saturday to face USC on CBS. This matchup will mark the 95th all-time meeting between the historic programs. The two rivals have played each other every season in football since 1926, except during World War ll (1943-45) and the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020.

The Fighting Irish have turned around their season since suffering a loss at home to Northern Illinois in Week 2. Notre Dame enters this matchup on the cusp of securing an at-large berth to the 12-team College Football Playoff after winning its last nine games. With wins over Texas A&M, Louisville, Navy and Army on Notre Dame's résumé, a win over USC would almost guarantee an at-large berth. The Irish are currently a -650 bet to make the CFP, according to Caesars.

USC has won three of its last four games after starting 3-4 and became bowl-eligible with a win over UCLA last weekend. Before the Trojans' showdown against Nebraska earlier this month, coach Lincoln Riley made a quarterback change, electing to bench Miller Moss in favor of UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. USC has won both games Maiava started.

Here is everything you need to know about Notre Dame's matchup with USC this weekend.

Notre Dame vs. USC: Need to know

One final test for Notre Dame before the CFP: Notre Dame's path to the CFP is simple. If the Fighting Irish handle business this weekend and move to 11-1, the only drama left will be what seed they draw. With so many CFP contenders falling in recent weeks, Notre Dame should be in contention to host during the first round game.

Maiava has been a spark for USC: Riley made a switch at quarterback After USC lost to Washington, benching Moss in favor of Maiava. The change appeared to have paid off, with Maiava adding a new dynamic to USC's offense. With USC's quarterback situation remaining fluid heading into the 2025 season, Maiava can solidify himself as Riley's QB1 long-term with a strong performance down the stretch.

Notre Dame's run game is the key: Notre Dame has a chance to win its 11th game of the season this weekend, which would mark the sixth time in program history that's happened. The Fighting Irish have turned their season around because of the run game. Notre Dame has 37 rushing touchdowns as a team entering Week 14 -- the most in a season since 1991. Running back Jeremiyah Love and quarterback Riley Leonard are the first duo in program history with at least 13 rushing touchdowns each.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. USC live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Notre Dame vs. USC prediction, picks

Notre Dame's run game is the key to victory. The Fighting Irish have been on a tear since losing to NIU early in the season and the program is on the cusp of securing its third CFP appearance. Although USC has looked like a better team with Maiava at quarterback, the inability to win close games down the stretch has been an issue under Riley. The Trojans are one of six FBS teams to lead in the fourth quarter of every game this season. Notre Dame leaves no doubt about its status as a CFP team this weekend and covers the line on sports betting apps. Pick: Notre Dame -7.5

All sports betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Check out the latest Caesars promo code to get in the game.

SportsLine's proven computer model is calling for multiple outright upsets in Week 14 of college football. Visit SportsLine now to see them all, plus get spread picks for every game from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times.