Notre Dame and USC are two of the greatest brands in the history of college football. Their rivalry stretches back nearly 100 years, since Knute Rockne's wife allegedly convinced her husband that a trip to Southern California every two years would be a nice perk.

Since then, the schools have combined for 24 national championships and 15 Heisman Trophy winners. They've produced 92 matchups and some of the greatest games in college football history.

But now, for no good reason, the game is reportedly at risk.

Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that USC and Notre Dame are struggling to come to a long-term agreement to extend its rivalry series, which has been played yearly (sans 2020) since World War II. The two schools are only contracted to play through the 2026 season.

"I think Southern Cal and Notre Dame should play every year for as long as college football is played, and SC knows that's how we feel," Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua told Sports Illustrated.

However, USC has been more wary of committing long term to continuing the rivalry. According to the report, USC wants to wait for more clarity on the future structure of the College Football Playoff. The Trojans have yet to reach the postseason field since it launched in 2014. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has three CFP appearances, including a run to the national title game last season.

"There (have) been a lot of teams that sacrifice rivalry games," USC coach Lincoln Riley told reporters at 2024 Big Ten Media Days. "I'm not saying that's what's going to happen, but as we get into this playoff structure and if it changes or not, we get into this new conference, we're going to learn some about this as we go and what the right and best track is to winning a national championship."

Sure, it's a reasonable point. USC plays nine Big Ten conference games and often adds another high-profile matchup. There's also been early conversation about Big Ten and SEC teams playing an annual series, guaranteeing that the Notre Dame matchup would be an 11th game. In the expanded College Football Playoff, where a champion has to win at least 16 games, it's a complicating factor.

It's also worth noting that Notre Dame doesn't run into this issue. The Fighting Irish don't play in a conference, so there's no conference title race or championship game before they reach the postseason. They had only one game against a team that finished in the final CFP Rankings -- Army. Notre Dame's path is certainly easier.

Notre Dame vs. USC over past decade 🏈

Date

Location Winner Score

Oct. 17, 2015

South Bend, IN ND 41–31

Nov. 26, 2016

Los Angeles, CA USC 45–27

Oct. 21, 2017

South Bend, IN ND 49–14

Nov. 24, 2018

Los Angeles, CA ND 24–17

Oct. 12, 2019

South Bend, IN ND 30–27

Oct. 23, 2021

South Bend, IN ND 31–16

Nov. 26, 2022

Los Angeles, CA USC 38–27

Oct. 14, 2023

South Bend, IN ND 48–20

Nov. 30, 2024

Los Angeles, CA ND 49–35



With that said, this is USC. This program is too great to act this cowardly.

USC ranks top 10 all time in wins and top five in national championships. They wear one of the most famous helmets in the sport and play in college football's biggest media market. Riley is paid more than $10 million a year, and the expectation is to play in the biggest games on the biggest stages. Championship programs don't reach the pinnacle by simplifying their path. Instead, they break through any barriers in front of them.

Additionally, the matchup features two of the brightest young coaches in the sport. Riley is 41. Marcus Freeman is only 39. This should be a coaching and program rivalry that defines the next decade of college football, not one thrown to the wayside.

USC may complain about travel, but this is how Notre Dame has lived for 100 years. It's managed to figure it out. USC can, too; that's what the money is for. While there will be years with great Big Ten teams on the schedule, Notre Dame is USC's most important rival. Throwing that away for the sake of softening their schedule borders on pathetic.

In recent weeks, Notre Dame announced a 12-year football series against Clemson, one they hope can be a new annual rivalry. The Tigers are one of the great programs of the 21st century with a pair of national championships under coach Dabo Swinney. It ensures that Notre Dame heads to the coasts to play a championship-caliber program.

Maybe it's a first step to moving on from USC and instead elevating the Tigers as a worthy opponent heading into the future. However, if we lose the Domers vs. the Trojans, it will be yet another irreparable tear in the fabric of the sport.