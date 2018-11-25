Notre Dame vs. USC score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 3 Notre Dame looks to complete an undefeated regular season
Football is a complicated game, but it's a pretty simple story for No. 3 Notre Dame. If the Irish can pick up one more win this season, this time against rival USC, they'll most likely be playing in the College Football Playoff. At 12-0 with a win, it's hard to imagine an undefeated Notre Dame being left out of the CFP, particularly when they're already ranked No. 3.
Just because the formula is simple doesn't mean the task will be. USC enters this game at 5-6 needing one more win to attain bowl eligibility. There are whispers that coach Clay Helton's job could be in jeopardy, and a loss might seal his fate. It's a situation that's eerily similar to what happened in 2012. The Irish were 11-0 when they came to Los Angeles for the regular-season finale, a game they won to move on to the BCS National Championship. The loss set in motion the events that would lead to Kiffin being fired the following season.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Notre Dame vs. USC. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
