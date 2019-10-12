Notre Dame vs. USC score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

One of college football's great rivalries will is on display Saturday night as USC battles Notre Dame under the lights in South Bend, Indiana. While the Trojans were off last week in preparation for showdown, the Fighting Irish are in the midst of a run of home games. While Notre Dame is focused on continuing its improvement on both sides of the ball and pursuit of a College Football Playoff spot, USC is hoping to use this marquee game and elite opponent as an opportunity to get back on track after a 3-2 start to the season.

Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis is back in the lineup for USC after getting knocked out of the game in the first series of the Trojans' win against Utah. His return brings optimism for USC's offense as it takes aim at knocking off the Irish and the pursuit of a Pac-12 Championship. For Notre Dame, the rest of the season is a march towards playoff contention with a schedule that's manageable enough to believe that 11-1 is still in the mix. That talk goes out the window if the Irish can't take care of business the rest of the way, starting Saturday night.

