Notre Dame vs. Virginia odds, line, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert on 11-4 run

Coming off a tough loss in a game with postseason implications, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host the rugged Virginia Cavaliers. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Last week, the Irish (3-1) fell to third-ranked Georgia, 23-17, in a game that could have a major impact on the College Football Playoff. It was their first regular-season loss since they fell 41-8 at Miami in November 2017. The Cavaliers (4-0), perhaps caught in a look-ahead spot, overcame a sluggish start against Old Dominion to prevail 28-17 and keep their undefeated start alive. The Irish are 12.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Virginia odds.

Nagel knows Notre Dame will be wary of avoiding a letdown following last week's narrow defeat because it likely needs to run the table, and look impressive while doing so, in order to receive a repeat invite to the four-team playoff.

The Irish have plenty of positives to build on. They held Georgia's powerful offense to 339 total yards, forced a turnover and overcame 12 penalties in an effort that gave them a chance to win the game. Ian Book's long pass on fourth down was batted away in the waning seconds for Georgia to preserve the victory.

But the Irish are far from assured of covering the Notre Dame vs. Virginia spread on Saturday against a program that is hungry for a signature win of its own.

Coach Bronco Mendenhall has molded the Cavaliers with his preferred rugged mentality. They boast a physical, stifling defense and also have made strides on the offensive end. In their season opening 30-14 win at Pittsburgh, the defense pitched a second half shutout as the Cavaliers overcame a one-point halftime deficit. They converted two turnovers into touchdown drives on short fields in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Last week, they fell behind 17-7 at the break before again blanking their opponent over the final two quarters. Zane Zandier sparked the second-half comeback with a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Cavaliers rank No. 30 nationally in scoring defense at 18 points per game and are holding opponents to 246 total yards per contest.

