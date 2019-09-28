Notre Dame vs. Virginia odds, line, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven expert on 11-4 run

The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish just suffered their first regular-season loss for the first time in nearly two years. They must avoid making it two straight in order to preserve their chances at reaching their goals. But they face a tough and upset-minded opponent Saturday when the undefeated No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers visit Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff in the nationally-televised contest is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame (3-1) fell 23-17 at Georgia last week for its first regular-season loss since November 2017 at Miami. But the Irish gave a strong showing on the road in a battle of College Football Playoff contenders. They will look to avoid a flat spot against a Virginia (4-0) club that appears headed toward a breakout season and has emerged as a contender in the ACC. The Irish are 10.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Virginia odds. Before you make your Notre Dame vs. Virginia picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

Nagel knows that last year Notre Dame's defense was exposed in the playoff semifinal against Clemson. The Irish gave up 538 yards, almost evenly split between run and pass, in the 30-3 defeat. Many observers expected them to have the same problem this year against upper-tier competition, but the Irish answered the challenge against Georgia. They held a powerful rushing attack to 156 yards while not allowing any gains of more than 20 yards.

Sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a force all night. He finished with eight tackles. 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Versatile safety Alohi Gilman also stepped up. He recorded eight tackles and was a force in crowding the line of scrimmage to stop the run, while also limiting pass plays to short gains.

But the Irish are far from assured of covering the Notre Dame vs. Virginia spread on Saturday against a program that is hungry for a signature win of its own.

Coach Bronco Mendenhall has molded the Cavaliers with his preferred rugged mentality. They boast a physical, stifling defense and also have made strides on the offensive end. In their season opening 30-14 win at Pittsburgh, the defense pitched a second half shutout as the Cavaliers overcame a one-point halftime deficit. They converted two turnovers into touchdown drives on short fields in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Last week, they fell behind 17-7 at the break before again blanking their opponent over the final two quarters. Zane Zandier sparked the second-half comeback with a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Cavaliers rank No. 30 nationally in scoring defense at 18 points per game and are holding opponents to 246 total yards per contest.

