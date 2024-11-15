The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) will try to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the Virginia Cavaliers (5-4) on Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame is currently in the College Football Playoff picture with just three games remaining after cruising to a 52-3 win over Florida State last week. Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak with an impressive 24-19 win at then-No. 18 Pittsburgh, springing the upset as a 7-point underdog. The Cavaliers need one more win to gain bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2019 season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame is favored by 23.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Virginia odds, while the over/under is 50.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Virginia vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 18-12 on all top-rated picks over the past seven weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Virginia vs. Notre Dame. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the Notre Dame vs. UVA game:

Notre Dame vs. Virginia spread: Notre Dame -23.5

Notre Dame vs. Virginia over/under: 50.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Virginia money line: Notre Dame -2500, Virginia +1123

Notre Dame vs. Virginia picks: See picks here

Notre Dame vs. Virginia streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame fell out of the College Football Playoff picture when it lost to Northern Illinois in early September, but it has jumped back in with a seven-game winning streak. The Fighting Irish have knocked off multiple ranked opponents during that stretch, and they are coming off a 52-3 blowout win over Florida State. Senior quarterback Riley Leonard had 215 passing yards and a touchdown while rushing for 70 yards and two scores.

Leonard has been giving defenses problems throughout the season, racking up 1,575 passing yards, 609 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. The Fighting Irish have covered the spread in five straight games, and they have dismantled all four ACC opponents they have faced this year. Virginia is 5-14 in its last 19 road games, including a 17-point loss to Clemson last month. See which team to pick here.

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia is coming off its best performance of the season, springing an upset against then-No. 18 Pittsburgh as a 7-point underdog last week. The Cavaliers are 3-1 in their four road games this season and have held a lead in every game. Xavier Brown had a 1-yard touchdown run and a 24-yard touchdown catch in the win over the Panthers, while former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Tyree added four receptions for 42 yards.

They are facing a Notre Dame defense that is going to be playing without defensive lineman Howard Cross III, who has four sacks but will miss this game due to an ankle injury. The Fighting Irish have a game against No. 24 Army looming next week, so they could get caught looking ahead to that contest. Virginia is unbeaten against the spread in its last eight road games, and it has covered in five of its last six games overall. See which team to pick here.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Virginia picks

The model has simulated Virginia vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Virginia, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia vs. Notre Dame spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.