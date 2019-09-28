Notre Dame vs. Virginia score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

No. 10 Notre Dame returns home this weekend after a close loss to No. 3 Georgia and finds itself faced with another difficult game. No. 18 Virginia is in town with its 4-0 record, and the Cavaliers are looking to add another impressive win to their resume. Ironically, the narrative surrounding the Fighting Irish has shifted a bit following last week's loss, but not in the way you might expect. The Irish were 14-point underdogs but held their own and had a chance to win late. Now they're seen as a team that can compete with the best; while that's nice, last week still counts as a loss. That means the Irish have an extremely thin margin of error the rest of this season.

A win over a ranked Virginia team would boost the resume, but the Cavaliers -- who entered 2019 as surprise favorites in the ACC Coastal -- have lived up to the billing. They're 2-0 in ACC play already, picking up wins over Pitt and Florida State. Virginia had a difficult time with Old Dominion last week before winning 28-17, but it's possible the Cavs were caught looking ahead to this game.

