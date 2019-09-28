Notre Dame vs. Virginia score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 10 Notre Dame hosts No. 18 Virginia in South Bend
No. 10 Notre Dame returns home this weekend after a close loss to No. 3 Georgia and finds itself faced with another difficult game. No. 18 Virginia is in town with its 4-0 record, and the Cavaliers are looking to add another impressive win to their resume. Ironically, the narrative surrounding the Fighting Irish has shifted a bit following last week's loss, but not in the way you might expect. The Irish were 14-point underdogs but held their own and had a chance to win late. Now they're seen as a team that can compete with the best; while that's nice, last week still counts as a loss. That means the Irish have an extremely thin margin of error the rest of this season.
A win over a ranked Virginia team would boost the resume, but the Cavaliers -- who entered 2019 as surprise favorites in the ACC Coastal -- have lived up to the billing. They're 2-0 in ACC play already, picking up wins over Pitt and Florida State. Virginia had a difficult time with Old Dominion last week before winning 28-17, but it's possible the Cavs were caught looking ahead to this game.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Notre Dame vs. Virginia, which you can also watch on NBC
