Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 16 Notre Dame (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 5-2; Virginia Tech 5-2

What to Know

Virginia Tech has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium after a week off. The Hokies are coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Virginia Tech ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past North Carolina 43-41. Virginia Tech QB Quincy Patterson II did work as he rushed for 122 yards and one TD on 21 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Patterson II's 53-yard touchdown rush in the.

As for Notre Dame, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They have to be aching after a bruising 45-14 defeat to Michigan on Saturday. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for Notre Dame, who until this matchup were averaging 16.83 points allowed.

Virginia Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Virginia Tech found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 45-23 punch to the gut against Notre Dame when the two teams last met in October of last year. Can the Hokies avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Hokies.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Notre Dame and Virginia Tech both have one win in their last two games.