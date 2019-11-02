Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 16 Notre Dame (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 5-2; Virginia Tech 5-2

What to Know

Virginia Tech has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium after a week off. The Hokies are coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Virginia Tech ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago. They came out on top in a nail-biter against North Carolina, sneaking past 43-41. Virginia Tech QB Quincy Patterson II did work as he rushed for 122 yards and one TD on 21 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Patterson II's 53-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

Virginia Tech's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Sam Howell and got past North Carolina's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 25 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DL Jarrod Hewitt and DL Norell Pollard, who each racked up 2.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, a victory for Notre Dame just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 45-14 punch to the gut against Michigan. No one had a big game offensively for Notre Dame, but they got scores from WR Javon McKinley, TE Cole Kmet, and QB Phil Jurkovec.

Virginia Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Virginia Tech's win lifted them to 5-2 while Notre Dame's loss dropped them down to 5-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame comes into the game boasting the 15th fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 17. As for the Hokies, they rank 17th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 25 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Hokies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Notre Dame and Virginia Tech both have one win in their last two games.