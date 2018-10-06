Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

Notre Dame takes to the road Saturday night with one of the most impressive resumes in college football to this point in the season. After opening the campaign with a 24-17 win over then-ranked No. 14 Michigan (it's now ranked No. 15), the Irish tacked a top-10 win onto their list of accomplishments when they beat No. 7 Stanford 38-17 last weekend. Those wins are enough to give the Irish the No. 1 spot in our resume rankings, and now the Irish could pick up a third win over a ranked team if they can manage to beat Virginia Tech Saturday night.

They're facing a Hokies team that's a bit of an enigma to this point. No. 24 Virginia Tech began the season with a 24-3 win over Florida State, which seemed impressive at the time. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in preseason polls, but since that loss to the Hokies, we've seen FSU struggle. The Hokies have had their ups and downs, too. They suffered an upset 49-35 loss to Old Dominion, losing starting quarterback Josh Jackson in the process, but bounced back with an impressive 31-14 win on the road over Duke.

