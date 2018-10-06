Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 49-36 run

With the College Football Playoff picture taking shape, Notre Dame has suddenly jumped into the thick of the conversation thanks to the emergence of quarterback Ian Book. After leading the Fighting Irish to a dominant win over Stanford last week, Book will face yet another challenge when he travels to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Notre Dame enters as the new No. 6 team in the nation, while Virginia Tech jumped back into the top 25 with its win over Duke. The Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech odds have been shifting rapidly this week. Notre Dame is now a 6.5-point favorite after opening at -2.5, while the total is at 55.5. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to consult the SportsLine advanced computer model's predictions.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model has also been red-hot on its top-rated college football picks this season, nailing its past four in Week 5 to improve its overall record to 49-36. That run included correctly calling the under (69.5) and Penn State (+3.5) against the spread vs. Ohio State in the huge Week 5 showdown between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech. We can tell you the under hits in a whopping 72 percent of simulations, but it has also locked in a strong against-the-spread selection that you can bank on over 60 percent of the time. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model knows that since Book took over the starting role for Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish have averaged 47 points with easy covers in both games. They cruised by Stanford as 4.5-point favorites, winning by three touchdowns. The week before against Wake Forest, Notre Dame won by 29 after entering at -6.5.

The last two weeks, Book has nine total touchdowns, including three rushing scores against the Demon Deacons. His completion percentage has passed 70 in both starts.

But just because Notre Dame's offense is firing on all cylinders with Book under center doesn't mean it can cover a 6.5-point spread on the road against Virginia Tech.

Ryan Willis' first start for Virginia Tech went extremely well against Duke last Saturday. The Hokies accumulated over 400 yards of offense and the Kansas transfer threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Virginia Tech's defense also played extremely well against the Blue Devils, recording seven tackles for loss with two sacks and two quarterback hurries. With their raucous crowd behind them, the Hokies will look to duplicate last week's performance against Notre Dame on Saturday night. They're 2-1 against the spread versus FBS teams this season and covered handily against Duke.

So which side of the Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 for $100 bettors.